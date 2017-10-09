Echo Coming to PS4 on October 11, Gameplay Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 351 Views
The stealth action title, Echo, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 11.
View the gameplay trailer below:
Echo is currently available on PC for $24.99.
this game has incredible architecture
Well it definitely looks interesting, although I'm gonna' have to look into it before I consider whether or not I want to buy it.
This looks so good!
