Fire Emblem Warriors TV Spot Released - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released an english TV spot for Fire Emblem Warriors.

View it below:

Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS in Japan and will launch on October 20 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles