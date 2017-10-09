Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Gets Accolades Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 421 Views
Ninja Theory has released a new trailer for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice called Accolades.
View it below:
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Would be nice if they released a trailer showing off a physical release lol
I felt that hell blade was and is an overly ambitious game that no one would get, that no one would understand, it's nice to know some people do get it. I take exception to mental illness and understanding it because in several aspects in life people just don't get it getting you understand you and I guess in some ways they're not supposed to and sometimes it takes a situation that they're put in themselves to get it. I can't wait to play this game and I hope it sells Millions.
