Ghost Recon: Wildlands Free to Play This Weekend PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Ghost Recon: Wildlands will be free to play this weekend on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The free to play weekend starts this Thursday October 12 and ends on Sunday, October 15.

Everyone will be able to play the main game, as well as the Ghost War PvP mode. Ghost War releases tomorrow, October 10.

Any progress made during the free weekend will be transferred if you decide purchase the game.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands is 50 percent off during the free to play weekend.

