Nintendo Increases Switch Production to 2 Million Per Month - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Nintendo is making an effort to meet the demand for the Switch by ramping up production to two million units per month, according to DigiTimes.

The company is looking to meet its annual shipment targets of 20 million units in 2017.

The console will launch in Taiwan in December and in China in early 2018, so it is important for Nintendo to meet demand in all markets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles