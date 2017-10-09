Middle-earth: Shadow of War is 97.7GB on PC - News

Middle-earth: Shadow of War requires a fair bit of space as the Windows PC version is a 97.7GB download, according to IGN executive editor Dan Stapleton. The PlayStation 4 version is smaller at 63.93GB.

The console versions are smaller - in the ~70GB range once you've added the 4K video. Maybe more high-rez textures for the PC. — Dan's Skeleton (@DanStapleton) October 6, 2017

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10.

