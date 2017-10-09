Microsoft: Xbox One X Will Push 4K TV Sales - News

Albert Penello, marketing boss for Xbox consoles globally, in an interview with MCVUK discussed the Xbox One X and 4K TV adoption. He isn't worried about the low 4K TV install base, since he believes the Xbox One X will help sell more 4K TVs.

"There’s a mutual benefit," said Penello about TV manufacturers. "They need the content to drive uptake, so they are asking us how they can demo Xbox One X on their TVs, as they want to sell those TVs."





"It’s been an interesting marketing challenge," Penello added. "We have momentum on our side, which helps. The majority of TVs sold this year will be 4K TVs, there are all kind of analysts reports, and within the next few years everything will be 4K. So it’s coming, in terms of retail of displays."

Microsoft and Samsung have formed a partnership to help push sales of the Xbox One X and 4K TVs.

