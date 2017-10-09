Microsoft: Xbox One X Will Push 4K TV Sales - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 484 Views
Albert Penello, marketing boss for Xbox consoles globally, in an interview with MCVUK discussed the Xbox One X and 4K TV adoption. He isn't worried about the low 4K TV install base, since he believes the Xbox One X will help sell more 4K TVs.
"There’s a mutual benefit," said Penello about TV manufacturers. "They need the content to drive uptake, so they are asking us how they can demo Xbox One X on their TVs, as they want to sell those TVs."
"It’s been an interesting marketing challenge," Penello added. "We have momentum on our side, which helps. The majority of TVs sold this year will be 4K TVs, there are all kind of analysts reports, and within the next few years everything will be 4K. So it’s coming, in terms of retail of displays."
Microsoft and Samsung have formed a partnership to help push sales of the Xbox One X and 4K TVs.
"...and within the next few years everything will be 4K." In the next few years this generation will be over and their biggest rival will already have a system out there that will be several times more powerfull than the X. To little, to late and to expensive. Even if they manage to push 10 million X systems out there it wont make a whole lot of difference in their market position.
Its arriving at the perfect time in the 4k market. That 4k Blu-Ray player was clearly a smart choice to add especially for first time 4k TV owners. Best brand combo as well. XB1X being the most powerful console paired with the best TV manufacturer.
It's impact on 4k TV sales will be nominal at best imo.
So in essence they are going to start giving away 4k TVs with their X1X?
Makes you wonder how long before 8k TVs come out.
Whatever you have to tell yourself, Microsoft.
For sure it will!
