FIFA 18 Spends 2nd Week Atop UK Charts, Forza Motorsport 7 Sales Down Compared to Predecessor - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 415 Views
FIFA 18 remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 7. Sales were down 69 percent week-on-week. That was better than last year's game, which saw sales drop 79 percent.
Forza Motorsport 7 debuted in second. Week one sales are down 22 percent compared to Forza Motorsport 6 and down 60 percent compared to Forza Horizon 3.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Forza Horizon 3
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video game
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- NBA 2K18
- Lego Worlds
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Forza Motorsport 7 debuted in second. Week one sales are down 22 percent compared to Forza Motorsport 6 and down 60 percent compared to Forza Horizon 3." Total Sales or just Retail Sales?
Retail sales I presume. Its down, but it was expected. I think many people bought it digital, plus many are waiting for the XoneX to start playing it. And lets be honest the main entry is down in popularity when compared to the Horizon series. Add to this the fact that GT Sports is right around the corner and the picture gets clearer. Will be interesting to track the legs on this one.
- 0
Wouldn't be surprised if sales are also down because plenty of people are still playing last years version :P
- +2
Last Years Forza was horizon 3, it was the Year before that you had Forza 6... horizon 2 the year before that... then 5 in 2013, man the BiYearly jump back and forth between those games really does just take away any sort of excitement or surprise when a new title is on the way.
- +2
It is just franchise fatigue.
If i look at my friendlist, there i can see that 90% of the owners of Forza 7 got it digital to play 1 week earlier, so i dont think it sells slower then than 2 years back 90% of them got forza 6 retail........
3 Comments