FIFA 18 Spends 2nd Week Atop UK Charts, Forza Motorsport 7 Sales Down Compared to Predecessor - News

posted 2 hours ago

FIFA 18 remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 7. Sales were down 69 percent week-on-week. That was better than last year's game, which saw sales drop 79 percent.

Forza Motorsport 7 debuted in second. Week one sales are down 22 percent compared to Forza Motorsport 6 and down 60 percent compared to Forza Horizon 3.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Horizon 3 Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy The Lego Ninjago Movie Video game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K18 Lego Worlds



