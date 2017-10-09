Everybody's Golf Beats Out PES 2018 and Destiny 2 to Top September Japanese Charts - News

Everybody's Golf was the best-selling game in Japan in September with sales of 144,511 units, according to Famitsu. The figures are through September 24.

Splatoon 2 sales remained strong selling another 138,694 units. PES 2018 debuted in third with sales of 88,485 units, while Destiny 2 debuted in fourth with sales of 74,713 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

1. Everybody's Golf (PS4), Sony, 144,511 (New)

2. Splatoon 2 (Switch), Nintendo, 138,694

3. PES 2018 (PS4), Konami, 88,485 (New)

4. Destiny 2 (PS4), Sony, 74,713 (New)

5. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS), Square Enix, 73,563

6. Monster Hunter XX (Switch), Capcom, 57,683

7. Pocket Monster Gold/Silver (Download Card Version) (3DS), 56,013 (New)

8. Pokken Tournament DX (Switch), Nintendo, 51,960 (New)

9. Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (3DS), Atlus, 46,435 (New)

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch), Nintendo, 44,192

