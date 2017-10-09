Switch Version of Dragon Quest XI Developed in Unreal Engine 4 - News

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii said at Epic Games Japan’s Unreal Fest East 2017 at Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center announced the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is developed using Unreal Engine 4.

This suggests the game is being ported from the PlayStation 4 version instead of the Nintendo 3DS version.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29. A western release is planned for 2018, but platforms have yet to be announced.

