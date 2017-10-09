Arms 3.2 Update Trailer Released, Teases New Character - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released a trailer for the 3.2 update for Arms. The trailer teases a new character.



View it below:

Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

