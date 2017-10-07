Axiom Verge Creator: Game Selling Well on Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Axiom Verge creator Tom Happ on Twitter revealed the game has sold well in its first day on the Nintendo Switch.

Switch AV seems to be selling quite well day 1, even considering all the other games releasing today! What a great console. — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) October 6, 2017

Well Wii U dropped off since it's now "last gen" but I believe Switch is doing better than it did day 1 — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) October 6, 2017

Axiom Verge released on Thursday for the Nintendo Switch. Stardew Valley and Oxenfree also debuted the Nintendo eShop.

