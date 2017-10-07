Destiny 2 Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in September - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of September.

Destiny 2 topped the PS4 charts, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and Undertale topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Destiny 2 2 NBA 2K18 3 FIFA 18 4 Madden NFL 18 5 FINAL FANTASY IX 6 EA SPORTS NHL 18 7 Grand Theft Auto V 8 Rocket League 9 Bloodborne 10 STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition 11 The Last Of Us Remastered 12 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 13 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 14 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 15 Need for Speed 16 NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition 17 Friday the 13th: The Game 18 UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy 19 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite 20 Batman: Arkham Knight





PS3 Games 1 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 2 Grand Theft Auto V 3 FIFA 18 Legacy Edition 4 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition 5 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 6 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution 7 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 8 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch 9 The Last Of Us 10 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 11 Fight Night Champion 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 13 Life is Strange Complete Season 14 Need for Speed Most Wanted 15 The King of Fighters XIII 16 Borderlands 2 17 Cartoon Network Punch Time Explosion XL 18 NCAA Football 14 19 Catherine 20 Devil May Cry HD Collection





PS VR Games 1 SUPERHOT VR 2 Sparc 3 Batman: Arkham VR 4 Job Simulator 5 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 6 Arizona Sunshine 7 Manifest 99 8 DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles 9 Apollo 11 VR 10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood





PS Vita Games 1 Undertale 2 GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst 3 Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z 4 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony 5 Ys: Memories of Celceta 6 God of War: Collection PS Vita 7 TOUCH MY KATAMARI 8 Jak and Daxter Collection 9 Gal*Gun: Double Peace 10 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

