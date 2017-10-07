Destiny 2 Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in September - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 176 Views
Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of September.
Destiny 2 topped the PS4 charts, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and Undertale topped the PSV charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
|PS4 Games
|1
|Destiny 2
|2
|NBA 2K18
|3
|FIFA 18
|4
|Madden NFL 18
|5
|FINAL FANTASY IX
|6
|EA SPORTS NHL 18
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|8
|Rocket League
|9
|Bloodborne
|10
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|11
|The Last Of Us Remastered
|12
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|13
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|14
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
|15
|Need for Speed
|16
|NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
|17
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|18
|UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
|19
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|20
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|PS3 Games
|1
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
|4
|Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
|5
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|6
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
|7
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|8
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|9
|The Last Of Us
|10
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|11
|Fight Night Champion
|12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|13
|Life is Strange Complete Season
|14
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
|15
|The King of Fighters XIII
|16
|Borderlands 2
|17
|Cartoon Network Punch Time Explosion XL
|18
|NCAA Football 14
|19
|Catherine
|20
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS VR Games
|1
|SUPERHOT VR
|2
|Sparc
|3
|Batman: Arkham VR
|4
|Job Simulator
|5
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|6
|Arizona Sunshine
|7
|Manifest 99
|8
|DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles
|9
|Apollo 11 VR
|10
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|PS Vita Games
|1
|Undertale
|2
|GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst
|3
|Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z
|4
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|5
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|6
|God of War: Collection PS Vita
|7
|TOUCH MY KATAMARI
|8
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|9
|Gal*Gun: Double Peace
|10
|Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
