Destiny 2 Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in September

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 176 Views

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of September.

Destiny 2 topped the PS4 charts, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 topped the PS3 charts, SUPERHOT VR topped the PSVR charts, and Undertale topped the PSV charts.

 

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games
1 Destiny 2
2 NBA 2K18
3 FIFA 18
4 Madden NFL 18
5 FINAL FANTASY IX
6 EA SPORTS NHL 18
7 Grand Theft Auto V
8 Rocket League
9 Bloodborne
10 STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
11 The Last Of Us Remastered
12 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
13 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
14 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
15 Need for Speed
16 NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
17 Friday the 13th: The Game
18 UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
19 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
20 Batman: Arkham Knight


PS3 Games
1 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
2 Grand Theft Auto V
3 FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
4 Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
5 Dragon Ball Xenoverse
6 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
7 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
8 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
9 The Last Of Us
10 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
11 Fight Night Champion
12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III
13 Life is Strange Complete Season
14 Need for Speed Most Wanted
15 The King of Fighters XIII
16 Borderlands 2
17 Cartoon Network Punch Time Explosion XL
18 NCAA Football 14
19 Catherine
20 Devil May Cry HD Collection


PS VR Games
1 SUPERHOT VR
2 Sparc
3 Batman: Arkham VR
4 Job Simulator
5 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
6 Arizona Sunshine
7 Manifest 99
8 DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles
9 Apollo 11 VR
10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood


PS Vita Games
1 Undertale
2 GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst
3 Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z
4 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
5 Ys: Memories of Celceta
6 God of War: Collection PS Vita
7 TOUCH MY KATAMARI
8 Jak and Daxter Collection
9 Gal*Gun: Double Peace
10 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition

 

