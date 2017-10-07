New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Evil Within 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Alteric, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Always Sometimes Monsters, PS4 — Digital

Bad Apple Wars, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online, PS4 — Retail

Echo, PS4 — Digital

The Evil Within 2, PS4 — Digital

Fort Defense, PS4 — Digital

Friday the 13th: The Game, PS4 — Retail

The Invisible Hours, PS VR — Digital

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode, PS4 — Digital

Radial-G: Racing Revolved, PS VR — Digital

Raid: World War II, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Raiden V: Director’s Cut, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Raw Data VR, PS VR — Digital

Revolve, PS4 — Digital

Semispheres, PS Vita — Digital

Son of Scoregasm, PS Vita — Digital

Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition, PS Vita — Digital

Stereo Aereo, PS4 — Digital

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (PS4 at Retail)

White Noise 2, PS4 — Digital

