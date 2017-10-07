New PlayStation Releases This Week - The Evil Within 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 174 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Alteric, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Always Sometimes Monsters, PS4 — Digital
- Bad Apple Wars, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online, PS4 — Retail
- Echo, PS4 — Digital
- The Evil Within 2, PS4 — Digital
- Fort Defense, PS4 — Digital
- Friday the 13th: The Game, PS4 — Retail
- The Invisible Hours, PS VR — Digital
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode, PS4 — Digital
- Radial-G: Racing Revolved, PS VR — Digital
- Raid: World War II, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Raw Data VR, PS VR — Digital
- Revolve, PS4 — Digital
- Semispheres, PS Vita — Digital
- Son of Scoregasm, PS Vita — Digital
- Squareboy vs. Bullies: Arena Edition, PS Vita — Digital
- Stereo Aereo, PS4 — Digital
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (PS4 at Retail)
- White Noise 2, PS4 — Digital
