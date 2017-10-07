Yomawari: Midnight Shadows Exploring in the Dark Trailer - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror game, Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, titled Exploring in the Dark.

Here is an overview of the game:

A summer night out with your best friend to watch the fireworks leaves you alone and scared in the dark. Pick up your flashlight and take on the views of two protagonists, Yui and Haru. The two girls have been separated by something seemingly sinister, and it is up to both of them to find each other in the night and make their way home. Along the journey, spirits, ghouls, and strange monstrosities will try to eat both of them whole. So find each other before it’s too late, because the dark is no place to be alone.



Yomawari: Midnight Shadows is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan, and will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam on October 24 in North America and October 27 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

