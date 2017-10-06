Agents of Mayhem Sells an Estimated 67,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The open world action adventure game from Volition and Deep Silver - Agents of Mayhem - sold 67,059 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 19.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 42,475 units sold (63%), compared to 24,584 units sold on the Xbox One (37%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 34,371 units sold (51%), compared to 20,113 units sold in Europe (30%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 5,050 units in the UK, 3,205 units in Germany, and 2,903 units in France.

Agents of Mayhem released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America on August 15 and in Europe on August 18.

