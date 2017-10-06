All Xbox One and Xbox 360 Owners Can Play Online for Free This Weekend - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

All Xbox One and Xbox 360 users can play online for free this weekend. The free to play weekend ends on Monday, October 9 at 11:59pm PT / 2:59 am ET (October 10).

This gives everyone a chance to play the Star Wars Battlefront II open multiplayer beta.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles