Fortnite Surpasses 7 Million Players - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 432 Views

Fortnite continues to be a huge success for Epic Games. There are now more than seven million players.

Fortnite is a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

2 Comments

caffeinade
caffeinade (6 hours ago)

I wonder how many people have spent money.

Ben360live
Ben360live (5 hours ago)

I thought the same. I imagine these numbers are inclusive of the recent freebie

Ggordon
Ggordon (7 hours ago)

Looks like battle royale is the future of gaming

