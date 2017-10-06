Microsoft Discusses Sony Coming Up with a Similar Idea With the PS4 Pro - News

Albert Penello, marketing boss for Xbox consoles globally, speaking with MCVUK discueed how Sony came to a similar idea with the PlayStation 4 Pro as Microsoft did with the Xbox One X.

"I give them a lot of credit for what they did there," he said. "But for me, the most interesting observation is that we both arrived at a similar idea even if the execution is slightly different.

"This business tends to diverge and converge in interesting ways, and obviously we don’t know what they’re doing. We don’t have insight into what their plans are, so when they announced the Pro, I was as surprised as anybody else was.

"They had a different idea in mind for what they wanted to build, so in retrospect it may seem like we were reacting to what they were doing. But people in the business know that this has been in the works for years, and we have to lock the specs years in advance."

He also discussed the transition to 4K reolution.

“We saw the 4K shift coming," added Penello. "We don’t jump on every technology that comes along, we pretty much skipped 3D if you remember in the 360 era, so we really believe in 4K. We were convinced and we wanted to create a box that was the showcase device for 4K televisions. That was our design."

