2 Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed: Origins Bundles Announced

Microsoft has announced two Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed: Origins bundles announced. Both bundles will launch alongside the game on October 27.

The bundles include the following:

Xbox One S with either a 1TB or 500GB hard drive

Full game download codes of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege*in 1TB bundle only

Xbox Wireless Controller

1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with unlimited access right out of the box to over 100 highly rated and fun Xbox One games with new games being added all the time

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial to experience the most advanced multiplayer gaming network

The 1TB bundle will be available for $349 USD / €349 EUR / £299 GBP, and the 500GB bundle will be available for €279 EUR / £229 GBP.

