FIFA 18 Beats Destiny 2 to Top September UK Charts in Only 2 Days

September was a strong month for new releases. In the UK the gaming market was up 156 percent month-on-month and up 16 percent when compared to September 2016.

Despite only being on store shelves for two days, FIFA 18 was the best-selling game for the month. 60 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4 and 37 percent on the Xbox One.

Destiny 2 debuted in second place. Monthly sales for the game are down 50 percent compared to the first game. NBA 2K18 debuted in fifth with sales up 28.5 percent year-on-year.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in September in the UK:

FIFA 18 (EA) - NEW Destiny 2 (Activision) - NEW Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Sony) Forza Horizon 3 (Microsoft) NBA 2K18 (Take-Two) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) - NEW F1 2017 (Codemasters) Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami) - NEW

