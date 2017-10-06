The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Sets Series Record for Highest Digital Sales Rate - News

posted 9 hours ago

Falcom announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has set a series record for the highest digital sales rate.

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has achieved 1st place in the weekly sales ranking!" said Falcom. "This time, the rate of digital version sales was by far higher than previous entries in the series, but we were able to achieve over 100,000 units in the first week with physical version sales alone."





Famitsu lists the game as selling 104,401 units, while Media Create reports it sold 87,261 units.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 28.

Thanks Gematsu.

