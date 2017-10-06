BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Gameplay Video Released - News

Arc System Works has released a gameplay video of the upcoming crossover fighting game, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.



View it below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for unannounced platforms in 2018.



