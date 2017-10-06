Psychonauts 2 Reaches First Playable Milestone - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Double Fine Productions has released footage of the first playable milestone of Psychonauts 2.



View the video below:

"The 'First Playable' is an area of the game that we’ve built to test our new pipelines and workflows across all departments -- art, animation, tech, design, cinematics, etc," said the developer in a Fig update. "We’ve tested all of this a lot during pre-production, but this is our first big attempt to create a fully arted up, fully playable chunk of gameplay with all the systems, art, gameplay, and tech working in the same place. You may see other teams refer to something like this as a “Vertical Slice” , though we don’t use this terminology because it tends to imply a level of polish and completeness that isn’t really required at this stage of production.

Psychonauts 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles