Carentan is a Bonus Map for Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass Holders - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Season Pass holders for Call of Duty: WWII will get a bonus multiplayer map - Carentan. It will be avalable at launch.

Carentan has appeared in the original Call of Duty, Call of Duty: United Offensive, and Call of Duty 2. The map features "destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold."





Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

