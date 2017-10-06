Retro City Rampage DX for Switch to Get Physical Release October 9 - News

Vblank Entertainment will release a physical edition of Retro City Rampage DX for the Nintendo Switch. It will go on sale on October 9 at 9am PT /12pm ET.

View the announcement trailer below:

A standard and Collector's Edition are available. The Collector's Edition includes the game, manual, keychain, 3D glasses, and a reversible cover.

