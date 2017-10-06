Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to Get Dabura and Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed) DLC Characters - News

/ 367 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced new DLC character for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

The DLC characters are Dabura and Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed). They will release this fall for all versions of the game. They are not part of the Season Pass.



View the trailer below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles