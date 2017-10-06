Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Announced for PS4, PC - News

/ 637 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 16, 2018 for $39.99.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original release of Street Fighter V, along with the addition of brand new gameplay-related content including Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, Gallery, New V-Triggers, a completely redesigned User Interface and more. Current Street Fighter V players will also receive all of this new content for free via an in-game update when Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition releases. In North America and Europe, the new version will be available physically and digitally on PlayStation 4 and as a digital download on Windows PC.

Current players of Street Fighter V and future owners of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be placed into the same player pool, with PS4 and PC cross-platform play continuing to unite fans into a unified player base. The initial Street Fighter V purchase is still the only one that consumers need to make to ensure they always have the most up-to-date version of the title. All of the post launch gameplay content, such as the DLC characters in Street Fighter V, is earnable completely free of charge through completing various in-game challenges and receiving earned in-game currency, called Fight Money. For those who just can’t wait to unlock each piece of new content, content can also be obtained instantly using purchased in-game currency.

Key Features

What’s Included: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original Street Fighter V release, plus all Season 1 and 2 Character Pass content, which includes 12 playable characters and 12 premium costumes.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original Street Fighter V release, plus all Season 1 and 2 Character Pass content, which includes 12 playable characters and 12 premium costumes. New Modes and Features: In addition to the main game, the following content will be included in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: and will be available as a free update to existing Street Fighter V players beginning on January 16: Arcade Mode – choose from six different paths themed after classic Street Fighter games. Gallery – unlock hundreds of illustrations as you play through Arcade Mode. Extra Battle – complete timed challenges to obtain exclusive costumes throughout 2018. New V-Triggers – each character will have two V-Triggers, adding even more depth to the combat system. New Visuals – the user interface is being redesigned with new color schemes, revised menus and exciting

pre-and-post-fight effects.

In addition to the main game, the following content will be included in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: and will be available as a free update to existing Street Fighter V players beginning on January 16: New Challengers: The original roster of 16 fighters is joined by 12 new challengers from Season 1 and 2, bringing the current roster count up to 28. The 12 additional characters are not available for free to current Street Fighter V players, but can be accessed using earned Fight Money or purchased in-game currency.

The original roster of 16 fighters is joined by 12 new challengers from Season 1 and 2, bringing the current roster count up to 28. The 12 additional characters are not available for free to current Street Fighter V players, but can be accessed using earned Fight Money or purchased in-game currency. PS4 and PC Cross-Platform Play: Current players of Street Fighter V and future owners of Street Fighter V: ArcadeEdition will be placed into the same player pool, with PS4 and PC cross-platform play continuing to unite fans into a unified player base.

Current players of Street Fighter V and future owners of Street Fighter V: ArcadeEdition will be placed into the same player pool, with PS4 and PC cross-platform play continuing to unite fans into a unified player base. Stay Updated – The initial Street Fighter V purchase is still the only one that consumers need to make to ensure they always have the most up-to-date version of the title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles