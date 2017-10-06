Blaster Master Zero Sales Top 110,000 Units - News

Inti Creates announced that worldwide downloads for Blaster Master Zero have topped 110,000 units.





Version 1.4 update will launch on October 5. The update includes the following:

Boss Blaster Mode has been added – Finish the main game to unlock this mode, where you battle every boss (and mid-boss) in succession. Be sure to try it with your EX Characters, too!

Co-Op Boss Blaster Mode has been added (Switch version only) – Unlocked along with Boss Blaster Mode, this mode lets you take on the bosses together with another player. Pass a Joy-Con to a friend and choose from your favorite EX Characters! Mix and match different charactesr together and find your blasting dream team!

Available number of save slots tripled to 21 (Switch version only)

EX Characters can now use the “Call Sophia” ability

