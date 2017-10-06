Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Announced, Launches in December - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release a Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on December 5 in North America and December 6 in Europe for $49.99.





It includes the original game and the The Frozen Wilds expansion.

