Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Announced, Launches in December - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 538 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release a Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on December 5 in North America and December 6 in Europe for $49.99.
It includes the original game and the The Frozen Wilds expansion.
With so many good games on PC and persona 5 on ps4 I missed out on this I will pick up the complete edition, great stuff, cool box art on this too
This game is the reason i bought a ps4 and im so glad i did.Anyone who owns a ps4 and hasnt bought this game yet, theres no better time than getting it now its well worth the full price let alone 10 dollars off
Sold my PS4 due to lack of time to use it but tempted to pick up a pro after Christmas to play this
They're releasing a "Definitive Edition" after just one expansion? This makes no sense...
