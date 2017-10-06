Assassin’s Creed: Origins Gets Birth of the Brotherhood Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 277 Views
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Origins titled Birth of the Brotherhood.
View it below:
Assassin's Creed Origins will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.
Played this at EGX2017 on Xbox One X. Texture detail, lighting and draw distance were all excellent
1 Comments