Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter DLC characters Launches October 17 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Capcom announced Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter DLC characters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch on October 17.

View the trailer below:

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

