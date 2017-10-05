FIFA 18 Peaked at 1.6 Million Concurrent Players Over the Weekend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 1,300 Views
Electronic Arts announced FIFA 18 peaked at 1.6 million concurrent players over the weekend.
ðŸ‘€ Thatâ€™s a lot of people playing #FIFA18! pic.twitter.com/q6RBckZI1d— Electronic Arts (@EA) October 3, 2017
FIFA 18 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
How 'bout we break 2m next week then? :-)
Feels bad that people spend 60 bucks on pretty the exact same game every year
There’s enough changes to justify the price tag if you are the kind of gamer that plays little else. Personally I try to update every 2 years as I have so much else to play.
- +2
Its just football what more could you add in it?
- -1
i pay 90 Euro every year !! and sometimes like 20 Euro on Fifa Points alsol #FootbalisLife #FifaisLife :D
- +2
I'm hoping if this is the case you're still playing 1993 Doom and haven't wasted any money on another FPS since then. They're all more or less the same thing.
- 0
Well that's not PUBG numbers, but... lol, Fifa 18 is probably a better game. Fifa 17 was enjoyable on PC.
Pretty close actually. PUBG's all-time peak is at 1.7 mill concurrent players: steamcharts.com/app/578080
FIFA 18 being at 1.6 mill concurrent players in its opening weekend is quite impressive.
- +5
The game literally just launched last Friday, its a pretty impressive number for just 1-3 days
- +4
Better game? Debatable. Impressive numbers? Factual.
- +2
Yeah. I don't think FIFA is a better game either. I'm just pointing that their concurrent player numbers are pretty close (1.7 mill vs 1.6 mill).
- +2
@AngryLittleAlchemist: Anything with 'impressive' in it is not factual because 'impressive' is subjective. I agree about this being impressive though.
- 0
@AngryLittleAlchemist: Anything with 'impressive' in it is not factual because 'impressive' is subjective. I agree about this being impressive though.
- -1
(You're right, but still, shut up xD )
- +1
3 Comments