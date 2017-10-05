FIFA 18 Peaked at 1.6 Million Concurrent Players Over the Weekend - News

Electronic Arts announced FIFA 18 peaked at 1.6 million concurrent players over the weekend.

FIFA 18 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

