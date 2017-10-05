Tangledeep Coming to Switch in Early 2018

/ 480 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Impact Gameworks announced rougelike dungeon crawler Tangledeep is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tangledeep is a dungeon-crawling tribute to the golden age of RPGs, inspired by the lively visuals and music of such classic games as Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger. Its strategic, turn-based gameplay combines the accessibility and polish of these games, and draws from a rich history of roguelikes from NetHack to Shiren the Wanderer and even modern dungeon crawlers like Diablo. Players can approach the titular, ever-changing labyrinth in a myriad of ways, using the game’s robust character job system and huge assortment of equipment to create a unique experience with each playthrough.

The Tangledeep soundtrack is also highly notable, featuring two styles: an authentic, retro SNES version, and a modern version with beautiful orchestration and live-recorded instrumentalists. Largely including music written by Andrew “zircon” Aversa (the game’s programmer and designer), the Tangledeep soundtrack will also feature guest contributions by legendary composers such as Hiroki Kikuta of Secret of Mana and Seiken Densetsu 3 fame and Grant Kirkhope, composer for games like GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, and Yooka-Laylee.