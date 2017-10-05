Extinction Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Maximum Games and Iron Galaxy Studios have released the first gameplay trailer for Extinction.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Only you have the power to save humankind. They are known as Ravenii – waves of massively destructive ogres wiping out everything in their path: cities and the innocent civilians that inhabit them. As the last trained Sentinel and the only one capable of diffusing the endless hordes of Ravenii, you must use your inherent power to defeat the ogres and their minions before time runs out. Sprint across rooftops, alongside buildings and through crumbling villages ravaged by the encroaching army, using speed and strategy to save humanity from these immense monsters, each equipped with various types of weapons and armor. The fate of humankind is in your hands. Extinction is not an option.

Extinction will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles