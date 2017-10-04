The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Debuted at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japenese charts with sales of 87,261 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 1.

FIFA 18 (PS4) debuted in second with sale sof 55,919 units. Fire Emblem Warriors debuted in third with sales of 41,491 units.



The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 73,231 units. The PS4 sold 22,822 units, the 3DS sold 20321 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,732 units. The Xbox One sold 71 units, the Wii U sold 68 units and the PS3 sold 64 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Limited Edition Included) (09/28/17) – 87,261 (New) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 55,919 (New) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 41,491 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 29,704 (1,190,563) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 23,543 (76,938) [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo, 09/28/17) – 18,357 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,098 (720,741) [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 12,616 (New) [PS4] Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers (Compile Heart, 09/28/17) – 10,389 (New) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 10,250 (91,446) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,615 (598,670) [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 7,371 (88,688) [PS4] Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (Bethesda Softworks, 09/28/17) – 6,507 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,350 (146,883) [PS4] Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (NIS, 09/28/17) – 5,681 (New) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 5,639 (1,733,552) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,073 (172,833) [PSV] Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (Idea Factory, 09/28/17) – 4,629 (New) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,419 (36,085) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 4,213 (148,645)

