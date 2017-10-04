Story of Seasons: The Tale of Two Towns+ Trailer Released - News

Marvelous has released a trailer for Story of Seasons: The Tale of Two Towns+.



View it below:

Story of Seasons: The Tale of Two Towns+ will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on December 14 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

