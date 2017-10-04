Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Launch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 155 Views
Capcom has released the launch trailer for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 3 in North America and Europe, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5 in Japan. The Windows PC version is already available in the west.
Awesem! This isn't only a favorite game, but I played DD:DA on the PS3 during a very....intense part of my life. So I have an uncommon connection with it. It wasn't a good period, but a great game is a great game. Given my backlog, it's a little messed up that I'll likely be re-playing this on the PS4 instead of trying something new, but such is the allure of this game.
