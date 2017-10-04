Fortnite Horde Bash Update Announced, Adds New Mode, Event, and More - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games and People Can Fly announced a new update for their game Fortnite titled Horde Bash.

The update adds a new mode called Challenge the Horde, new event Llama, and 25 new quests.

View the announcement trailer below:

Fortnite is a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles