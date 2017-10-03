18 Games Added to PlayStation Now for Shocktober - News

Sony has added 18 horror and action games to the PlayStation Now lineup for Shocktober 2017.

Here is the list of games:

Dead Island Definitive Edition

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

SOMA

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Divinity: Original Sin (Enhanced Edition)

Blood Bowl 2

The Swapper

Toukiden: Kiwami

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Edition

Whispering Willows

Extreme Exorcism

Styx: Master of Shadows

Technomancer

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service last month.

Red Dead Redemption

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 3

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K16

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham

The Last of Us

Rage

