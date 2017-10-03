18 Games Added to PlayStation Now for Shocktober - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 195 Views
Sony has added 18 horror and action games to the PlayStation Now lineup for Shocktober 2017.
Here is the list of games:
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- SOMA
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin (Enhanced Edition)
- Blood Bowl 2
- The Swapper
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Edition
- Whispering Willows
- Extreme Exorcism
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Technomancer
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Here are the 10 most popular games on the service last month.
- Red Dead Redemption
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 3
- Mortal Kombat
- WWE 2K16
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham
- The Last of Us
- Rage
