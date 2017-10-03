Blizzcon 2017 Schedule Revealed - News

Blizzard has released the schedule for BlizzCon 2017.





Here is the schedule of panels for a variety of Blizzard titles. They will all happen on November 3:

World of Warcraft – What’s Next

12:30PM – 1:30PM PDT

Join the World of Warcraft development team for an overview of what’s in store next for the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance, including updates on the latest content and features.

StarCraft 2 – What’s Next

12:30PM – 1:15PM PDT

Join the development team as they set the stage for the future of StarCraft 2. You’ll also get a first look at the latest updates—plus some other surprises.

Hearthstone – What’s Next

1:45PM – 2:30PM PDT

Greetings, travelers! Gather at the inn as the Hearthstone team gives you a look at what they’re serving up next and delve deep into how the Year of the Mammoth will come to a close!

Blizzard Social – What’s Next

1:30PM – 2:30PM PDT

Join the Blizzard Battle.net team to see the newest tools we’ve created to help connect our players.

Overwatch – What’s Next

2:45PM – 3:45PM PDT

Agents of Overwatch, assemble your team and get ready for a briefing on your next objective. Join the developers for an in-depth look at the newest updates coming to Blizzard’s team shooter.

Heroes of the Storm – What’s Next

5:00PM – 5:45PM PDT

Take a look into the eye of the storm as we unveil some of the exciting new updates and gameplay changes brewing in the Nexus.

