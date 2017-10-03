Injustice 2 Atom DLC Announced - News

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios announced Atom will be a playable character Injustice 2 via DLC.



View the Atom introduction trailer below:

Here is an overview of Atom:

Physics prodigy Ryan Choi took on the mantle of the Atom when his mentor—and original Atom —Ray Palmer mysteriously disappeared. Now armed with quantum shrinking technology, Ryan will use the subatomic power of the quantum bio-belt to seek out his lost friend and further the fight for justice.

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

