BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Ruby Rose Gameplay Released - News

posted 4 hours ago

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle gameplay featuring RWBY character Ruby Rose has leaked online.

View it below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch in 2018 for unannounced platforms.

Thanks Gematsu.

