Microsoft in Talks to Extend PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Console Exclusivity Period

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently a huge hit on Windows PC and will release as a console exclusive on the Xbox One later this year.

Microsoft is aware of how popular the game is and is currently in talks with the developer to extend the exclusivity period, according to Bloomberg.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 10 million units and set a new Steam record with 1.52 million concurrent players.

“PUBG has arguably risen to be Xbox’s most important exclusive for the end of 2017,” said Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at IHS Markit.

