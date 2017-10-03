Sonic the Hedgehog Film Rights Moved to Paramount Pictures, 2019 Expected Release - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Paramount Pictures now owns the rights to the Sonic the Hedgehog film. Sony Pictures used to own the rights to the CGI film.

Miller’s Blur Studio collaborator Jeff Fowler will direct the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fast & Furious producer Neal Moritz will still produce the Sonic film.

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2018, however, it is now expected in 2019.

Thanks VG24/7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles