Gran Turismo Sport Demo Available for 4 Days Starting October 9

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a demo for Gran Turismo Sport will be available for four days starting on October 9.

PlayStation Plus members can preload the demo starting October 7 at 8am PT and start playing it on October 9 at 12am PT. Everyone else can download and start playing it on October 9 at 6pm PT. The demo ends on Octber 12 at 8am PT.

The credit players earn in the demo, up to $1MM, and personalized garage vehicles can be transferred to the full game.







Here is an overview of the demo:

At the start of the demo, drivers will have the option to experience a taste of Sport, Campaign, or Arcade mode. New features such as the innovative Scapes Photography mode and Custom Livery Editor are also available for the very first time.

In Sport mode, drivers can prove just how fast they are by putting down their fastest lap time. At the end of each qualifying session, it’s an all-out battle with up to 24 cars against drivers with similar performance abilities ensuring each race is equal, fair, and highly competitive.

Campaign mode gives players the chance to improve their driving skills across numerous challenges, missions, and circuit experiences. Each of these modes play a key role in making every driver better prepared for racing online against others. As you complete various trial and Daily Workouts, you will be awarded with numerous vehicle unlocks, in-game currency, and Experience Points, furthering your Driver Profile and personal garage.

For those looking to just jump in and drive, the Arcade mode offers a wide range of vehicle classes on three pre-selected circuit configurations with different terrains. Whether you want to go for high-speed oval racing on Northern Isle, hone your technical skills on Dragon Trail, or drift sideways through the corners in rally, race on your own terms as you choose from multiple driving aids including braking and or steering to hone your skills. You can also race against a friend offline in the classic 2-player split screen mode.

The True HDR workflow and physics-based rendering tech of Scapes must be experienced firsthand to be truly appreciated. This is not your traditional photo mode as each photo location contains all the light energy information of that scene, enabling you to place your personalized car in hundreds of real world locations.

To round out the demo experience, the Livery Editor allows you to add your own personal touch of customization through numerous logo designs. You can also change the color of the car, wheels, mirrors, hood, spoiler, and much more.

Gran Turismo Sport will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 17 in North America, October 18 in Europe, and October 19 in Japan.

