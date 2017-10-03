This Week's Deals With Gold - BioShock and LEGO Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 330 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 10 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|Batman: Arkham City
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|BioShock 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite Season Pass*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Lord of the Rings
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes DLC: Super Pack
|Add-On
|73%
|Spotlight
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Games On Demand
|73%
|Spotlight
|Lord of the Rings: War in the North
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection
|Games On Demand
|26%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Spec Ops: The Line*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Spotlight
|Worms 2: Armageddon*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|XCOM: Enemy Within*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
