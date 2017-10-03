UK Retailers: Xbox One X Launch Stock to be Much Lower Than Xbox One Launch - News

The Xbox One X might be in short support at lunch, according to UK retailers speaking with MCVUK.

One retailer said it was allocated just five Xbox One X units, a fraction of the 100 it requested and less than a quarter it received when the Xbox One launched in 2013.

"We are seeing very high demand for Xbox One X and while we are doing our best to keep up with that demand, unfortunately it is the case that, as with any new console launch, there is a limited amount of stock available," said distributor Exertis. "This is not specific to independent retailers and we are finding that every retailer would wish to have more Xbox One X stock for launch, which is reflective of the strong pre-order performance we are seeing.

"What we are doing is working very hard to keep supply flowing in the weeks immediately following launch, and we are hopeful that additional stock will be available in the subsequent weeks."

"We are seeing very high demand for Xbox One X," said Harvey Eagle, Xbox UK and Ireland Category Director. "We are doing our best to keep up with that demand but unfortunately it is the case that, as with any new console launch, there is always a limited amount of stock available at launch.

"We are doing everything we can to address retailers’ short-term requirements for launch, as well as working very hard to keep supply flowing in the weeks immediately following launch." He added for consumers: "Please check delivery dates with your retailer when pre-ordering Xbox One X so you are clear when the product will be available."

