New Layton and Inazuma Eleven Games Coming in 2018 - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Level-5 confirmed a new Layton game is in development and is aiming for a release in "summer 2018," according to License! Global via IGN. The developer is also exploring new ways to experience the world of Layton, with animated projects and "experimental live events."

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy launched on iOS and Android earlier this year, will release on the Nintendo 3DS on October 6.





Level-5 is also amining to bring back its soccer RPG, Inazuma Eleven, in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles