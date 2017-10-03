Story of Seasons: The Tale of Two Towns+ Announced for 3DS - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Marvelous has announced Story of Seasons: The Tale of Two Towns+ for the Nintendo 3DS.

It is an updated version of the 2010 DS title, Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns. The series is now published by XSEED Games in the west under the name Story of Seasons.





There have been some changes in the game. Players can now select between types such as “I like animals” and “I like fishing” at the start of the game. The controls of the game have also been improved. StreetPass support has also been added that lets players send items to each other.



Thanks Gematsu.

